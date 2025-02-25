Millington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,168 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.