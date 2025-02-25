WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,571,000 after buying an additional 5,629,006 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $105,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,504,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

