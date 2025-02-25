Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

