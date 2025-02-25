MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3414 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.