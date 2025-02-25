Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $612.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,535,000 after purchasing an additional 583,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 615,211 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,769,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,367,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,535 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

