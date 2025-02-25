MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa America cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

