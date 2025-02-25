National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$139.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$138.20.

NA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark cut National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:NA opened at C$125.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.80. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$102.90 and a 52 week high of C$141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$125.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,050.60. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

