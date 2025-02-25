Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 144 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.24 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

