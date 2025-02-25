Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $32.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $32,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

