The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

