Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $600.94 and its 200-day moving average is $586.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

