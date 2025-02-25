New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Solar by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Solar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.76 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

