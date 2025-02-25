Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $25.53 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $25,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.90.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

