CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $84,873.50. The trade was a 90.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

