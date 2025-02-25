425,223 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Acquired by Prasad Wealth Partners LLC

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

