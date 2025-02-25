Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.21 and its 200 day moving average is $225.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

