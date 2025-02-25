Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,181,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15,926.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 594,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 591,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 28,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $181.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,299 shares of company stock valued at $25,055,751. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.