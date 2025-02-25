nLIGHT (LASR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.18. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Activity at nLIGHT

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,008.68. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $167,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,996,233.74. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,019 shares of company stock valued at $331,365 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.