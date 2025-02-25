Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

SMSI opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SMSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

