Noble Financial Decreases Earnings Estimates for ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%.

ACCO has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 53,490 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 765,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 104,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 285.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,526,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 439,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

