World Equity Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,117 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $526,601.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,272. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,481,744.96. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.38 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

