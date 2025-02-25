Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,615 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

