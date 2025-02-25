Q1 EPS Estimates for Core Natural Resources Cut by B. Riley

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Core Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Natural Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CNR opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average of $136.96. Core Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,790,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

