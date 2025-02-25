Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.0 million-$262.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.940-1.980 EPS.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

ODD stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 1,662,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,748. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.