Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.0 million-$262.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.940-1.980 EPS.
ODD stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 1,662,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,748. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
