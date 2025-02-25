ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.0 million-$297.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.7 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.970 EPS.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 9,171,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,970. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 317.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

