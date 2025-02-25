5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Releases Earnings Results

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.63%.

5N Plus Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,133. The company has a market cap of $421.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.49.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

