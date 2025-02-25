5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Releases Earnings Results

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.63%.
5N Plus Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,133. The company has a market cap of $421.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.49.
5N Plus Company Profile
