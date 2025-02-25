WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AGZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

