Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%.

Coupang Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 22,049,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. Coupang has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

