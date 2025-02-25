T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1195 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAGG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 51,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.31.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

