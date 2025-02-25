Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$73,111.61 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Michele Keusch sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total value of C$73,111.61.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.0 %
TSE:QSR traded up C$0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$91.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$91.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.62. The company has a market cap of C$20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$86.06 and a 1 year high of C$112.12.
Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.
