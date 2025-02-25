Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$73,111.61 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Michele Keusch sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total value of C$73,111.61.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:QSR traded up C$0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$91.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$91.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.62. The company has a market cap of C$20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$86.06 and a 1 year high of C$112.12.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. TD Cowen downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.