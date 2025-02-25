Sierra Capital LLC Buys 41,186 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,381,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 297,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
