Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 28th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON THS opened at GBX 59.55 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £215.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.10 ($1.10). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.

