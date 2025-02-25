Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

