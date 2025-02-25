Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Orora Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.
Orora Company Profile
