Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 5,117 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

