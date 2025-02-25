ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Announces Dividend of $0.35

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3504 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
ATCO Price Performance
Shares of ATCO stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. ATCO has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $36.10.
About ATCO
