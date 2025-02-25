Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 4,053,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the average session volume of 571,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sienna Resources Trading Up 22.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$9.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.47.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Resources
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What is a support level?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.