Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

TPSC stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $184.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.