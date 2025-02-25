Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 25.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Zeta Global Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.