Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after buying an additional 579,289 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after buying an additional 455,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

