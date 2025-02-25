Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

