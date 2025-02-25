WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,925 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWR stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.