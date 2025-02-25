WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,784 shares of company stock worth $96,522,922. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 226.49 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

