WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 207,756.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 103,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.



The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

