D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average is $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

