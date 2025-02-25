IFP Advisors Inc Sells 362 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

