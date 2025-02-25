Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

