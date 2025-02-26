ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $565.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

