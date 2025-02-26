JFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $427,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $221.53 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day moving average is $218.40. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

