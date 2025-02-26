ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 668,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

