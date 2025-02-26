Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 200.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.